The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Gold, silver gain

February 8, 2019 4:01 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The February gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,313.70 an ounce — up $4.30.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.77 an ounce — up a dime.

