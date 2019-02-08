Gold, silver gain

NEW YORK (AP) — The February gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,313.70 an ounce — up $4.30.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.77 an ounce — up a dime.

