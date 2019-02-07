Listen Live Sports

Google’s high-speed internet pulling out of Louisville

February 7, 2019 4:59 pm
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Google says it is pulling its high-speed internet service out of Kentucky’s largest city, one of about a dozen where Google Fiber was offered.

Google Fiber announced on its blog Thursday that Louisville’s service will end on April 15. Google Fiber launched the service in some neighborhoods in Louisville in October 2017.

The tech giant acknowledged problems in Louisville with a new method of digging shallower trenches to speed up the installation times of the fiber optic cable. Google says the problems were “disruptive to residents and caused service issues for our customers.”

Google Fiber was first launched in Kansas City in 2012 and has moved into Nashville, Atlanta, Austin and other cities. The service offers 1000 megabytes per second speed and has been pitched as a cheaper alternative to other providers.

