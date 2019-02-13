Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Greece: 7 arrested for counterfeit cash targeting tourism

February 13, 2019 9:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Seven men have been arrested in northern Greece after police seized bundles of fake U.S. $100 bills stashed in a warehouse with a total face value of $200,000.

The suspects, all Greeks, aged 40 to 64, include a retired print shop worker. Three more men are wanted for questioning.

Regional police chief Lt Gen. Miltiadis Poursanidis said Wednesday that the notes were of a high quality and would not be detected by ordinary scanning devices. The bills, he said, were destined for distribution at nearby import and tourism businesses.

A package of notes with a face value of $10,000 had already been sold for $2,500, Poursanidis said, but gave no further details.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.