Group at MIT wants a celebration for a new college canceled

February 18, 2019 10:32 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Some students and professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are asking the university to cancel celebrations for a new computing center.

The Boston Globe reported Monday that 18 students, alumni and faculty published an opinion piece in The Tech , an MIT student publication.

The Stephen A. Schwarzman College of Computing, named for the CEO of the Blackstone Group investment firm, is opening next week. Schwarzman gave $350 million to MIT.

The opinion piece says the group is concerned about Schwarzman advising President Donald Trump, opposing an affordable housing measure in California, and hosting the Saudi crown prince.

MIT Provost Martin Schmidt says the launch will celebrate an historic moment for MIT and allow for many voices to explore the social impacts of artificial intelligence.

A Blackstone spokeswoman said artificial intelligence should be addressed with urgency and “should transcend politics,” and Schwarzman is proud to support the institution as it tackles the evolution of technology.

