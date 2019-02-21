Hannon Armstrong: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) _ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $9.1 million.

The Annapolis, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 37 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The provider of financing for sustainable infrastructure projects posted revenue of $39.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $19.7 million, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $41.6 million, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $60.9 million.

Hannon Armstrong shares have risen 24 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $23.66, a climb of 14 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HASI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HASI

