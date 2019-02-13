Listen Live Sports

High winds apparently push plane at Buffalo airport

February 13, 2019 11:42 am
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York officials say high winds may have caused a United Airlines plane to hit a jet bridge at the Buffalo airport as it was departing for Newark, New Jersey.

An airport spokeswoman says none of the 158 people on board Flight 1442 were hurt Wednesday morning. The accident is under investigation.

Winds of nearly 60 mph had been recorded earlier Wednesday.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of New York state. Many school districts either remained closed or had two-hour delays during the second day of the messy storm.

As much as 5 inches of snow fell in some parts of the state on Tuesday. The forecast calls for lesser accumulations on Wednesday.

