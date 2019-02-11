Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

February 11, 2019 4:55 pm
 
Major U.S. stock indexes finished mostly higher Monday as Wall Street looked ahead to key trade talks between the U.S. and China this week.

Gains in industrial, energy and financial stocks outweighed losses in communications services and health care companies. Small-company stocks fared better than the rest of the market.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index rose 1.92 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,709.80.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.22 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,053.11.

The Nasdaq composite added 9.71 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,307.90.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gained 12.59 points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,518.98.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 202.95 points, or 8.1 percent.

The Dow is up 1,725.65 points, or 7.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 672.63 points, or 10.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 170.42 points, or 12.6 percent.

