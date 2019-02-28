Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

February 28, 2019 5:00 pm
 
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Thursday after the government reported that economic growth slowed down at the end of last year.

Technology companies led the way lower. Despite a sluggish few days, the market still rose 11.1 percent over January and February, its best start to a year since 1991.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index slipped 7.89 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,784.49.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 69.16 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,916.

The Nasdaq composite index dropped 21.98 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,532.53.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 5.50 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,575.55.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 8.18 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Dow is down 115.81 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 4.99 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 14.51 points, or 0.9 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 277.64 points, or 11.1 percent.

The Dow is up 2,588.54 points, or 11.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 897.25 points, or 13.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 226.99 points, or 16.8 percent.

