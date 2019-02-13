Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

February 13, 2019 5:01 pm
 
Stocks extended their gains on Wall Street as investors remained optimistic that the U.S. and China will make more progress in resolving their costly trade dispute.

Energy companies, retailers and industrial stocks accounted for much of the broad gains Wednesday as the market extended its winning streak to a fourth day. Key officials from the U.S. and China were to meet Thursday and Friday to try and stave off an escalation of their trade conflict.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index gained 8.30 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,753.03.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 117.51 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,543.27.

The Nasdaq composite added 5.76 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,420.38.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 4.71 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,542.94.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 45.15 points, or 1.7 percent.

The Dow is up 436.94 points, or 1.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 122.18 points, or 1.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 36.55 points, or 2.4 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 246.18 points, or 9.8 percent.

The Dow is up 2,215.81 points, or 9.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 785.10 points, or 11.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 194.38 points, or 14.4 percent.

