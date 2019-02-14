Huntington Ingalls: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) _ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $212 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newport News, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $4.94.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.45 per share.

The shipbuilder posted revenue of $2.2 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.06 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $836 million, or $19.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.18 billion.

Huntington Ingalls shares have climbed 13 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 9 percent in the last 12 months.

