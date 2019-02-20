Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Indian court orders top industrialist to pay Ericsson $77M

February 20, 2019 7:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Supreme Court on Wednesday found Anil Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Communications, and two of his directors guilty of contempt of court and ordered them to pay 5.5 billion rupees ($77.29 million) owed to Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson.

Justices R.F. Nariman and Vineet Saran said the three will be jailed for three months if they fail to pay 4.5 billion rupees of that amount within four weeks.

The judges said Ambani, who is also chairman of Reliance Group, and the two directors had violated the court’s earlier order to pay Ericsson.

The Press Trust of India news agency said Ambani’s attorney, Mukul Rohatgi, promised he would comply with the order. He said Ambani was in the process of raising money by selling one of his companies.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The court said statements given by Reliance Group’s top brass indicated the men had willfully not paid the amount to Ericsson despite the court order.

The Swedish company last year sought the court’s help in obtaining payment for managing and operating Reliance Communication’s network under a 2014 agreement.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.