Indianapolis International airport sets passenger record

February 26, 2019 5:44 am
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis International Airport says a record of more than 9.4 million passengers flew out of the airport during 2018, more than 620,000 more than in 2017.

Airport officials credit the increase to a number of factors. International flights jumped 28 percent in 2018 and international passenger traffic increased by 77 percent, or more than 60,000 international passengers. West Coast connections also grew in 2018, with both flights and seat capacity up 45 percent compared with 2017.

Also, Allegiant Air flew 500 more flights out of Indianapolis in 2018 compared with 2017.

Total flights grew by 4 percent in 2018. New nonstop routes to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport; Charleston, South Carolina; Oakland, California; and Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida began in 2018.

