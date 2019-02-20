Listen Live Sports

Italy’s economy minister: Alitalia won’t be nationalized

February 20, 2019 4:34 pm
 
ROME (AP) — Italy’s economy minister says there is no plan to nationalize Alitalia, the troubled airline that declared bankruptcy two years ago.

Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio had said recently that the Italian treasury could team up with Italy’s state railway to own more than 50 percent of a relaunched Alitalia. But Economy Minister Giovanni Tria ruled that out Wednesday, saying “the topic of a re-nationalization of Alitalia isn’t on the table.”

The government has been shopping around Alitalia’s assets since then, but Tria told lawmakers “the solution cannot be anything but that of the market.”

The state railway has said it is talking with Delta Air Lines and EasyJet as possible partners for an Alitalia relaunch.

Tria says since then Alitalia’s situation has improved “notably,” including through “rationalizing” spending.

