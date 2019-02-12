Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

JAB seeks to buy controlling stake in CoverGirl maker Coty

February 12, 2019 2:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — European conglomerate JAB Holdings is seeking a majority stake in Coty Inc., which makes CoverGirl, Max Factor and Hugo Boss brand cosmetics and fragrances.

JAB is offering to buy up existing stock from shareholders at $11.65 per share, marking a 20 percent premium from its closing on Monday. Specifically, it’s hoping to buy up to 150 million shares which would boost its stake from 40 percent to 60 percent.

Coty’s board of directors has to consider the proposal.

Coty’s CEO, Camillo Pane, recently resigned from the New York company, which is facing supply chain and revenue issues. Pierre Laubies, who last ran JDE, a beverage company, took over in November. He also has a seat on the board.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

In afternoon trading, Coty shares rallied 14 percent to $11.02.

JAB, based in Luxembourg, has investments in Dr. Pepper, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, the Pret a Manger and Panera Bread chains and Reckitt Benckiser, a consumer goods maker.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

43 combat, flight officers receive their Air Force wings

Today in History

1977: Enterprise shuttle takes first captive flight atop plane

Get our daily newsletter.