Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Judge seeks documents in Puerto Rico tutoring program probe

February 13, 2019 6:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s Department of Education said Wednesday that a U.S. judge issued an arrest warrant for the agency’s boss but later withdrew it after officials pledged to submit documents related to a federal investigation.

The department said the unidentified documents sought by the court are from 2011 to 2013, before Julia Keleher was appointed education secretary in December 2016. The documents are being sought as part of an investigation into a school tutoring program, officials said.

The department’s statement contradicted an earlier interview published by the newspaper Primera Hora that quoted Pedro Fortier of the U.S. Marshals Service as saying an arrest warrant was not issued. Fortier did not return messages for comment.

Lymarie Llovet, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s office, also had said that an arrest warrant was issued. She added that the documents in the case are sealed and that she had no further details.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.