Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Blaze extinguished at suburban Detroit plastics plant

February 26, 2019 3:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a suburban Detroit plastics plant that sent thick black smoke billowing into the air and was visible from miles away.

No injuries were reported in the fire Tuesday at U.S. Farathane in Auburn Hills.

Fire officials say the blaze occurred in a storage area behind the company’s building and consumed plastic containers holding cardboard.

Company President Andrew Greenlee issued a statement saying the cause of the fire is under investigation and the plant is expected to resume production later Tuesday.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|5 National Health Symposium
3|5 Discover Small Business Opportunities...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines participate in the 2019 Trials cycling competition

Today in History

1977: Dial-a-President radio program first airs

Get our daily newsletter.