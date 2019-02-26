Blaze extinguished at suburban Detroit plastics plant

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a suburban Detroit plastics plant that sent thick black smoke billowing into the air and was visible from miles away.

No injuries were reported in the fire Tuesday at U.S. Farathane in Auburn Hills.

Fire officials say the blaze occurred in a storage area behind the company’s building and consumed plastic containers holding cardboard.

Company President Andrew Greenlee issued a statement saying the cause of the fire is under investigation and the plant is expected to resume production later Tuesday.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.