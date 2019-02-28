Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Lawyer: Russian on hunger strike in Greece suffering

February 28, 2019 8:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The lawyer for a Russian suspected of bitcoin fraud and wanted by three countries say the man’s health is deteriorating due to his hunger strike

Lawyer Zoe Konstantopoulou also criticized the Greek courts for holding Alexander Vinnik, 39, in custody for more than the maximum 18 months allowed.

Konstantopoulou said Thursday that Vinnik has been on hunger strike for three months, and noted he has been jailed despite not being charged with any crimes in Greece.

Vinnik was arrested in July 2017 on a request from the United States, where he is accused of laundering billions of dollars with bitcoin. France and Russia then sought his extradition, and Greek courts approved all three requests.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Vinnik agreed to be sent to Russia but is fighting the other two requests.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
3|6 Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium
3|7 Information Technology General Controls
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors combat a simulated fire aboard ship

Today in History

1974: President Nixon sings with Pearl Bailey

Get our daily newsletter.