Liquidity Services: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported a loss of $5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The surplus equipment company posted revenue of $54.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in April, Liquidity Services expects its results to range from a loss of 17 cents per share to a loss of 9 cents per share.

Liquidity Services shares have increased 29 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14 percent in the last 12 months.

