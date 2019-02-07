Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Liquidity Services: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

February 7, 2019 7:01 am
 
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported a loss of $5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The surplus equipment company posted revenue of $54.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in April, Liquidity Services expects its results to range from a loss of 17 cents per share to a loss of 9 cents per share.

Liquidity Services shares have increased 29 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LQDT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LQDT

