Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Madrid taxis end strike, fail to get tighter rules for Uber

February 6, 2019 5:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Taxi drivers in Madrid have ended a 16-day strike after failing to force authorities in the Spanish capital to impose tighter restrictions on ride-hailing companies like Uber and Cabify.

Fifty-three percent of over 7,000 taxi drivers who voted late Tuesday backed calling off the strike, according to the professional association of taxi drivers Elite Taxi.

The taxi sector had wanted Madrid’s regional government to take similar action to authorities in Spain’s second largest city, Barcelona, where a taxi strike resulted in new regulations requiring users of ride-hailing apps to contract services 15 minutes beforehand.

That victory for taxi drivers in Barcelona led Uber and Cabify to announce that they would cancel operations in the city.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.