Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

ManTech: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 20, 2019 5:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ ManTech International Corp. (MANT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $20.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 50 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $497.1 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $497.6 million.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

For the year, the company reported profit of $82.1 million, or $2.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.96 billion.

ManTech expects full-year earnings to be $2.15 to $2.28 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion.

ManTech shares have climbed 12 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $58.47, a climb of 11 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MANT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MANT

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.