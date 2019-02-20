ManTech: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ ManTech International Corp. (MANT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $20.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 50 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $497.1 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $497.6 million.

Advertisement

For the year, the company reported profit of $82.1 million, or $2.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.96 billion.

ManTech expects full-year earnings to be $2.15 to $2.28 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion.

ManTech shares have climbed 12 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $58.47, a climb of 11 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MANT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MANT

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.