Markets Right Now: Hiring gains send stock indexes higher

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are moving higher on Wall Street as investors applaud the latest burst of hiring by U.S. employers.

The government reported Friday that employers added 304,000 jobs last month, the most in almost a year.

Exxon Mobil and Chevron rose after reporting earnings that were better than analysts expected.

Banks, energy and technology companies rose, but those gains were offset somewhat by weakness elsewhere.

Amazon fell 3.9 percent after issuing a revenue forecast that wasn’t as strong as investors were expecting.

The S&P 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,714.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 174 points, or 0.7 percent, to 25,176. The Nasdaq edged 15 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,296.

Bond price fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.69 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as investors applauded the latest burst of hiring by U.S. employers.

The gains in banks, energy and technology companies early Friday were offset by weakness elsewhere in the market, however, including a drop in Amazon, which issued a revenue forecast that wasn’t as strong as investors were expecting.

The government reported that employers added 304,000 jobs last month, the most in almost a year.

Exxon Mobil and Chevron rose after reporting earnings that were better than analysts expected.

The S&P 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,707.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 91 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,093. The Nasdaq was little changed at 7,281.

Bond price fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.65 percent.

