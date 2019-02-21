Markets Right Now: Stocks move lower on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are heading lower in midday trading on Wall Street, putting the S&P 500 index on pace for just its fourth decline this month.

The losses Thursday were widespread, with health care, communications and technology companies accounting for much of the decline.

Johnson & Johnson lost 1 percent after disclosing that it had received federal subpoenas related to litigation over its baby powder.

Avis Budget Group jumped 16.8 percent after reporting earnings that were much better than analysts were expecting.

The S&P 500 fell 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,773.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 100 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,853. The Nasdaq fell 34 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,454.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.69 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, threatening to end a three-day winning streak for the S&P 500 index.

Health care and internet companies fell the most in early trading Thursday.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, lost 0.8 percent and Johnson & Johnson lost 1.2 percent after disclosing that it had received federal subpoenas related to litigation over its baby powder.

Avis Budget Group jumped 11.9 percent after reporting earnings that were much better than analysts were expecting.

The S&P 500 fell 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,777.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 61 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,884. The Nasdaq fell 20 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,469.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.68 percent.

