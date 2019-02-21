Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markets Right Now: Stocks move lower on Wall Street

February 21, 2019 11:55 am
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are heading lower in midday trading on Wall Street, putting the S&P 500 index on pace for just its fourth decline this month.

The losses Thursday were widespread, with health care, communications and technology companies accounting for much of the decline.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson lost 1 percent after disclosing that it had received federal subpoenas related to litigation over its baby powder.

Avis Budget Group jumped 16.8 percent after reporting earnings that were much better than analysts were expecting.

The S&P 500 fell 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,773.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 100 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,853. The Nasdaq fell 34 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,454.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.69 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, threatening to end a three-day winning streak for the S&P 500 index.

Health care and internet companies fell the most in early trading Thursday.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, lost 0.8 percent and Johnson & Johnson lost 1.2 percent after disclosing that it had received federal subpoenas related to litigation over its baby powder.

Avis Budget Group jumped 11.9 percent after reporting earnings that were much better than analysts were expecting.

The S&P 500 fell 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,777.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 61 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,884. The Nasdaq fell 20 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,469.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.68 percent.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.