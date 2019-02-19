Listen Live Sports

Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly lower on Wall Street

February 19, 2019 9:42 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street led by declines in banks and industrial companies.

JPMorgan Chase lost 1.2 percent in early trading Tuesday and General Electric gave up 1.1 percent.

HSBC, a bank based in London, fell 3.8 percent after reporting results that fell short of analysts’ estimates.

Walmart jumped 3.1 percent after reporting earnings that beat forecasts.

The S&P 500 fell 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,772.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 12 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 25,872. The Nasdaq was little changed at 7,470.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.64 percent.

