Markets Right Now: Stocks opening slightly lower

February 4, 2019 9:38 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street Monday amid speculation over the next step in the U.S. trade dispute with China.

Consumer staples and financials are up while energy and utilities stocks are leading the decline.

American and Chinese negotiators ended two days of talks in Washington last week without word of a deal.

Clorox Company is up 4.3 percent while LyondellBasell Industries is down 2.2 percent.

The S&P 500 is down less than 1 point at 2,705. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 21 points, or 0.1 percent, at 25,041. The Nasdaq composite is up 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,277.

Bond price fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.71 percent.

