Markets Right Now: US stocks edge higher, extending gains

NEW YORK (AP) —

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are edging higher in midday trading, extending modest gains from a day earlier, as investors reviewed the latest batch of company earnings reports.

Gains in technology, materials and energy companies Wednesday outweighed losses in health care and real estate stocks.

Garmin, maker of fitness trackers and navigation technology, jumped 15 percent after reporting better sales.

CVS Health slumped 7.1 percent after the pharmacy operator gave a 2019 outlook that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations.

The S&P 500 rose 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,784.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 29 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,920. The Nasdaq gained 19 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,505.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.65 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are wavering in early trading on Wall Street as investors sized up the latest company earnings reports.

Garmin jumped 13 percent Wednesday after reporting better sales. Cadence Design Systems climbed 5.5 percent after the company’s latest quarterly results topped Wall Street’s forecasts.

The S&P 500 slipped 1 point to 2,778.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,879. The Nasdaq gained 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,499.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.65 percent.

