Markets Right Now: Strong earnings send US stocks higher

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

____

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street after several companies turned in results that were better than investors were expecting.

Advertisement

Hilton Worldwide jumped 5.7 percent early Wednesday after its earnings and revenue easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

Global Payments also rose 2.4 percent after reporting strong results.

Groupon slumped 14.4 percent after turning in a disappointing quarterly report card.

The S&P 500 gained 12 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,756.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 129 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,555. The Nasdaq added 35 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,447.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.71 percent.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.