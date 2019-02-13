Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markets Right Now: Strong earnings send US stocks higher

February 13, 2019 9:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

____

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street after several companies turned in results that were better than investors were expecting.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Hilton Worldwide jumped 5.7 percent early Wednesday after its earnings and revenue easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

Global Payments also rose 2.4 percent after reporting strong results.

Groupon slumped 14.4 percent after turning in a disappointing quarterly report card.

The S&P 500 gained 12 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,756.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 129 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,555. The Nasdaq added 35 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,447.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.71 percent.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.