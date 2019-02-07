Maximus: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $55.9 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 86 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The government health services provider posted revenue of $664.6 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $675.2 million.

Maximus expects full-year earnings to be $3.55 to $3.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.93 billion to $3 billion.

Maximus shares have climbed 10 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 11 percent in the last 12 months.

