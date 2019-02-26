Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Clarification: Oakland Teachers Strike story

February 26, 2019 8:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — In a story Feb. 21, The Associated Press reported that the Oakland Unified School District had increased its salary offer to a 7 percent raise over four years and a one-time 1.5 percent bonus, while an independent fact-finding report had suggested a 6 percent raise. The story should have specified the fact-finder’s recommendation covered two years.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 National Health Symposium
3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines participate in the 2019 Trials cycling competition

Today in History

1977: Dial-a-President radio program first airs

Get our daily newsletter.