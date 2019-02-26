Clarification: Oakland Teachers Strike story

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — In a story Feb. 21, The Associated Press reported that the Oakland Unified School District had increased its salary offer to a 7 percent raise over four years and a one-time 1.5 percent bonus, while an independent fact-finding report had suggested a 6 percent raise. The story should have specified the fact-finder’s recommendation covered two years.

