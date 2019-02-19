Owens & Minor: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $261.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Mechanicsville, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $4.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 9 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The medical supply distributor posted revenue of $2.54 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.52 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $437 million, or $7.28 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $9.84 billion.

Owens & Minor expects full-year earnings in the range of 60 cents to 75 cents per share.

Owens & Minor shares have risen 25 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.94, a fall of 51 percent in the last 12 months.

