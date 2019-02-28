Listen Live Sports

Penney and Monster rise while Celgene and Box slide

February 28, 2019 5:37 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

J.C. Penney Co., up 28 cents to $1.52

The department store reported weak holiday sales results and will close more stores, but the results still beat Wall Street forecasts.

HP Inc., down $4.12 to $19.73

The computer maker reported weak sales during the fourth-quarter, pushing revenue lower than analysts’ forecast.

Celgene Corp., down $7.87 to $83.12

A key Bristol-Myers shareholder came out against the $74 billion merger with the biotechnology company, saying it is too risky.

Syneos Health Inc., down $10.24 to $41.77

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the biotechnology company’s accounting practices.

Monster Beverage Corp., up $5.09 to $63.83

Sales of the beverage company’s energy drinks drove profit higher in the fourth quarter, beating Wall Street forecasts.

Crocs Inc., up $2.84 to $25.68

The footwear company beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter forecasts, but gave a weak revenue outlook for the current quarter.

Box Inc., down $4.64 to $20.24

The cloud-computing company reported weak billings growth, while its revenue and outlook fell short of forecasts.

Booking Holdings Inc., down $208.96 to $1,697.04

The travel websites operator gave investors a weak forecast citing lower room bookings in Europe.

