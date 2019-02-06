Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Performance Food: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

February 6, 2019 7:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $43.1 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 46 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $4.62 billion in the period.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Performance Food shares have increased 9.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 15 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFGC

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.