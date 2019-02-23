Poland: Statue of priest toppled over abuse claims restored

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Shipyard workers in northern Poland on Saturday put back in place the metal statue of a prominent Solidarity-era priest that protesters toppled amid allegations that he sexually abused minors.

Karol Guzikiewicz, head of the Solidarity union at the Gdansk shipyard, said the statue should stay in place until the allegations against the late Mgr. Henryk Jankowski are clarified.

The monument recognizes Jankowski’s staunch support for the Solidarity pro-democracy movement in the 1980s, which was born out of the shipyard workers’ protest.

An investigation into sex abuse allegations of young boys was discontinued in 2003, but recently at least two other people have alleged to Polish media they were abused by Jankowski as minors.

Three men were charged with disrespecting a monument and causing material damage for pulling down the statue early Thursday to protest recognition for a priest suspected of abusing minors. The statue was not destroyed because they cushioned its fall with car tires.

The developments came as a Vatican summit convened by Pope Francis is debating ways to detect and prevent abuse of minors by the clergy.

Priests in predominantly Catholic Poland have traditionally enjoyed great respect and authority. Church critics say bishops are failing to react and are hiding the truth in an effort to protect their position of authority.

Gdansk Deputy Mayor Piotr Grzelak said the statue should be left alone while all sides open a dialogue and work to find out the truth about Jankowski.

The workers had not sought the city’s permission to put the statue back near Jankowski’s parish in Gdansk.

