The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Reddit co-founder pushes hard for paternity leave

February 20, 2019 3:50 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Venture capitalist Alexis Ohanian says he can’t imagine how he and Serena Williams would have coped with a new baby if he had not been able to take leave from his job.

Now the Reddit co-founder is rallying all men to join the battle cry for paid parental leave in the U.S., the only industrialized country that does not mandate it at the federal level.

When daughter Olympia was born in 2017, Ohanian was very public about taking the full 16 weeks of paid leave available to him at Initialized Capital, the venture capital firm he co-founded.

This week, he was in New York to launch Dove Men+Care initiative to champion paternity leave, including a $1 million fund for U.S. fathers with no access to paid leave.

The Associated Press

