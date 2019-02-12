Listen Live Sports

REI leader resigns over undisclosed relationship

February 12, 2019 7:23 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Outdoor retailer REI says its president and CEO has resigned for failing to disclose a relationship with the head of another organization in the outdoor industry.

REI officials at their Kent, Washington, headquarters said Tuesday that Jerry Stritzke will leave March 15.

The company says Stritzke resigned after an outside investigation into “a personal and consensual relationship.”

Officials also say the working relationship between REI and the partner organization, which has not been identified, found there was no financial misconduct.

REI board Chair Steve Hooper said that since Stritzke became CEO in 2013 he and a strong team have consistently delivered outstanding results.

Stritzke said in a letter to employees that he was sorry he didn’t disclose the relationship.

REI’s chief operating officer Eric Artz will become interim CEO.

