Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Report: Commercial flight fatalities tick up, but remain low

February 21, 2019 9:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — A leading airline trade group says fatal commercial flight accidents increased in 2018 from a record low set in 2017.

The International Air Transport Association said Thursday 523 passengers and crew died in 11 fatal accidents last year, compared with 19 deaths in six fatal accidents in 2017.

The accident rate in 2018 was 1.35 accidents per million flights, better than the average 1.79 from 2013-2017 but higher than 1.11 in 2017.

IATA, with offices in Geneva and Montreal, says 4.3 billion passengers flew safely on 46.1 million flights in 2018.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

It says “flying is safe and the data tell us that it is getting safer.”

“Based on the data, on average a passenger could take a flight every day for 241 years before experiencing an accident with one fatality.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.