Restaurant Brands gains, Loews plunges

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

NuVasive, up $6.57 to $56.12

The medical device maker is a potential buyout target of Britain’s Smith & Nephew Plc., according to media reports.

Insperity, up $21.07 to $131.97

Advertisement

The human resources company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and a strong forecast.

Restaurant Brands International, up $1.02 to $63.72

Sales at its Tim Horton’s stores helped boost revenue for the chain restaurant owner, which also operates Burger King and Popeye’s.

Loews, down $2.91, to $44.56

The commercial property insurer reported a fourth-quarter loss, falling short of forecasts, on higher catastrophe losses.

Norfolk Southern, up $5.49 to $176.95

The railroad operator is moving forward with a plan to cut costs and boost revenue growth.

United States Steel, up 62 cents to $22.57

The steel maker will restart construction of a furnace in Alabama as tariffs help raise prices and increase domestic demand.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber, down 4 cents to $18.65

Several Wall Street analysts cut their target prices for the tire maker as if faces higher commodity prices.

Activision Blizzard, down $3.30 to $40.11

The company plans to announce layoffs as tougher competition cuts into sales, according to a media report.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.