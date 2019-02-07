Listen Live Sports

Struggling Dubai amusement park abandons Six Flags expansion

February 7, 2019 6:47 am
 
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A massive amusement park in Dubai says it is abandoning plans to build a $454-million Six Flags.

DXB Entertainments, which runs Dubai Parks & Resorts, said in a statement filed on Thursday on the local stock market that a planned financial instrument was “no longer available and the Six Flags Dubai project cannot proceed at this time.”

Plans for a Six Flags park long have circulated in Dubai.

In 2016, Dubai officials say they planned to add the park chain, owned by the Grand Prairie, Texas-based Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

The park near the site of Dubai’s 2020 World Expo, or world’s fair, has struggled since opening.

Meraas Holding, a firm backed by Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is the majority-owner of DXB Entertainments.

