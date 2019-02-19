Survey shows no rebound for slowing Germany economy

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — An index of investor confidence in Germany has improved slightly but remains well below its long-term average amid ongoing signs of weakness in Europe’s largest economy.

The ZEW institute’s indicator rose 1.6 points in February over January to minus 13.4 points. The average is plus 22.4 points.

ZEW President Achim Wambach said Tuesday that “at the moment we do not expect a rapid recovery of the slowing Germany economy.”

A global trade slowdown and fears that a U.S.-China trade dispute could make things worse have been weighing on Germany’s export-oriented manufacturers. The European Commission has cut its 2019 growth outlook for the country to 1.1 percent from a 1.8 percent forecast from late last year.

The ZEW indicator is based on responses from 195 investment analysts Feb. 11-18.

