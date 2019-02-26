Listen Live Sports

Teen struck, critically injured by MARC train heading to DC

February 26, 2019 8:42 am
 
LAUREL, Md. (AP) — A teenager has been struck and injured by a MARC commuter train in Maryland, one day after another person was killed in the same county by another MARC train on a different route.

Prince George’s County fire department spokesman Mark Brady tells news outlets that the teenage male pedestrian was critically injured when he was struck Monday night. His name wasn’t immediately released.

MARC said the No. 859 train was operating on the Camden Line, and headed toward Washington when it struck the teen, who was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

