Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Tesla buys battery technology company

February 4, 2019 2:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla is buying the battery company Maxwell Technologies Inc. about $218 million in stock.

The deal gives Tesla a boost in battery technology as it tries to cut costs and mass produce electric cars. Those improvements involve improving battery capacity and cutting down on recharging time.

David Lyle, the chief financial officer at Maxwell Technologies Inc. told analysts last month that because of recent technological developments, the San Diego company expected to form new partnerships within six months.

Tesla Inc. expects to deliver 360,000 to 400,000 vehicles this year, a growth rate of 45 percent to 65 percent compared with 2018. The company recently announced a 7 percent cut to its workforce.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.