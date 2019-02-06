Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Tesla knocks $1,100 off price of the Model 3

February 6, 2019 7:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is cutting $1,100 from the base price of its car designed for the mass market, the Model 3.

The electric car company now says on its website that the car starts at $42,900, still a ways from its goal of lowering the base price to $35,000.

Tesla cut 7 percent of its workforce last month to trim costs and reduce the price of the car. CEO Elon Musk says the Model 3 must be competitive with gasoline-fueled cars for the company to succeed.

For $42,900 buyers will get a rear-wheel-drive Model 3 in black with Tesla’s lower-range battery that goes 264 miles per charge.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The price doesn’t include federal and state tax credits. The federal credit is now $3,750, but that expires at the end of the year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.