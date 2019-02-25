Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
The Latest: Bodies taken from Texas plane crash site ID’d

February 25, 2019 10:34 pm
 
ANAHUAC, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the search and recovery effort after the crash of a Boeing 767 cargo jet in Texas (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

Officials have confirmed the identities of two crew members whose bodies have been recovered after the crash of a Boeing 767 in Texas.

In a statement, Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said he was notified Monday evening that the bodies have been identified as those of Conrad Aska, the 44-year-old first officer and co-pilot of Atlas Air Flight 3591, and Sean Archuleta, a 36-year-old jump-seat passenger.

Aska’s remains were recovered Saturay from the muddy waters of Trinity Bay, while Archuleta’s were recovered Sunday.

The jet crashed Saturday in the bay just off the waterfront of the small town of Anahuac (a-nuh-WAK’), about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of Houston.

___

11:30 a.m.

Authorities continue to scour the shallow waters of a southeast Texas bay for clues about what led to the sudden crash of a Boeing 767 cargo plane, and for the body of one of the three people aboard.

An area sheriff says a north wind has exposed more of the three-quarter-mile debris field left Saturday when Houston-bound Flight 3591 disintegrated on impact with Trinity Bay, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of the city.

The jumbo jet’s owner, Atlas Air, has confirmed no one survived the crash.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office says the two bodies recovered Sunday were sent to a medical examiner’s office for autopsies.

Sheriff’s deputies and federal officials are searching for the remaining body and the plane’s black box, which records flight data and voices in the cockpit.

