Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

UK consumers prove resilient to Brexit uncertainty _ for now

February 15, 2019 5:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Official figures show the average British consumer shrugged off uncertainty surrounding Brexit at the start of the year.

The Office for National Statistics said Friday that retail sales during January were up 1 percent from the month before, with clothing and footwear heavily in demand.

The monthly increase was greater than the expected 0.2 percent increase.

Analysts cautioned about reading too much into the January figures as they came after a relatively poor Christmas period that’s seen some retailers struggle to stay afloat.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

And Brexit uncertainty hasn’t gone away. If anything, it’s getting more acute.

James Smith, developed markets economist at ING bank, said there is a risk that, as the March 29 Brexit date draws nearer, “nervousness about the impact of ‘no deal’ will creep into the consumer mindset.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|21 Chantilly, VA Engineering, Technology...
2|21 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Thai sailors participate in mine detection simulation

Today in History

1885: Washington monument completed, dedicated

Get our daily newsletter.