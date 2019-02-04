Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
UK official signs order to extradite tycoon Mallya to India

February 4, 2019 10:19 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — A British official has signed an order that paves the way for tycoon Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India to face financial fraud allegations.

The government office that oversees immigration and other issues said in a statement issued on Monday that Home Secretary Sajid Javid “carefully considered all relevant matters” before signing the extradition order.

Mallya has 14 days to appeal.

Known for his flashy lifestyle, he was a leading figure among India’s business elite. He launched Kingfisher Airlines and owned a stake in the Force India Formula One team.

Mallya is accused in India of conspiracy to defraud, making false representations and money laundering offenses.

He has multiple medical problems, but British Judge Emma Arbuthnot ruled last month he could receive adequate medical care in prison if he were extradited.

