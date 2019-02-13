Listen Live Sports

UN labor agency: joblessness dips, but quality of work also

February 13, 2019 7:49 am
 
GENEVA (AP) — The International Labor Organization says unemployment worldwide fell slightly last year, but is warning about a lack of opportunities, falling job security and declining quality of work in the global marketplace.

The Geneva-based organization that regroups governments, labor groups and corporates says most of the 3.3 billion people employed have “inadequate” work conditions, job security and “material well-being.” Despite having employment, 700 million people live in “extreme or moderate poverty.”

The World Employment Social Outlook released Wednesday projected trends by region: For example, it said Africa is expected to face economic growth rates too low to provide enough “quality” jobs for its workforce.

The world unemployment rate dropped to 5 percent last year, from 5.1 percent in 2017. The ILO projected another dip to 4.9 percent in 2019 and 2020.

