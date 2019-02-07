Universal Corp.: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Universal Corp. (UVV) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $28.1 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.73 per share.

The leaf tobacco merchant posted revenue of $636.1 million in the period.

Universal Corp. shares have increased 2 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $55.30, a climb of 18 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UVV

