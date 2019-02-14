Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Vape pen causes small fire as passengers board plane

February 14, 2019 12:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A small fire caused by an overheated vape pen battery delayed a Houston-bound flight from New York’s LaGuardia airport.

The incident occurred on Wednesday during the boarding of a SkyWest flight operating as s Delta Connection.

Video posted online shows a flight attendant using a fire extinguisher on a flaming bag, which was in an overhead storage bin.

A passenger, Rex Sakamoto of New York City, tells WCBS someone yelled “fire” and there was a smell “like a campfire.”

Advertisement

An airline statement says passengers “deplaned routinely” and continued on a different aircraft.

___

Information from: WCBS-TV, http://www.cbs2ny.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|20 GovCon Enterprise Transformation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army air assault students practice rappelling from helicopter

Today in History

1792: George Washington signs the Postal Service Act

Get our daily newsletter.