VeriSign: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $182.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.50. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were $1.58 per share.

The internet infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $307.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $582.5 million, or $4.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.21 billion.

Advertisement

VeriSign shares have climbed 17 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased roughly 8 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $173.05, a rise of 59 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRSN

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.