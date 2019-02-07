W.R. Grace: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $69.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.14 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The chemical and materials manufacturing company posted revenue of $520 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $167.6 million, or $2.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.93 billion.

W.R. Grace expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.53 to $4.63 per share.

W.R. Grace shares have climbed 13 percent since the beginning of the year.

