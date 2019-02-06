Walker & Dunlop: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $45.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $1.44.

The provider of commercial real estate financial services posted revenue of $214.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $161.4 million, or $5.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $725.2 million.

Walker & Dunlop shares have increased 12 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed roughly 7 percent in the last 12 months.

